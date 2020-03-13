COVID-19 Resource Center

Find the DAILY UPDATE here.

Kansas is currently in Phase 5 for vaccine distribution, meaning anyone age 16+ is eligible for a vaccine. Adolescents 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Each of the 105 counties in Kansas has its own plan for how vaccinations will be implemented. Check directly with your county for information on how to sign up to get vaccinated.

As more vaccine is made available, many private clinics and pharmacies are now administering shots in addition to county health departments. Here’s where you can find a vaccine site near you.

For information and resources for food assistance, unemployment help, free services, and volunteer opportunities, see our COVID-19: Helpful Links & Resources page.