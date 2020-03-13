COVID-19 Resource Center

Kansas is currently in Phase 5 for vaccine distribution, meaning anyone age 16+ is eligible for a vaccine. Adolescents 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Each of the 105 counties in Kansas has its own plan for how vaccinations will be implemented. Check directly with your county for information on how to sign up to get vaccinated.
As more vaccine is made available, many private clinics and pharmacies are now administering shots in addition to county health departments. Here’s where you can find a vaccine site near you.
For information and resources for food assistance, unemployment help, free services, and volunteer opportunities, see our COVID-19: Helpful Links & Resources page.
-
New data from the federal government show an early COVID-19 death in Kansas could be the first in the country.
-
The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that the state can, for now, enforce a COVID-19-inspired law restricting the power of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and county officials in emergencies.
-
After voting earlier this month to "strongly recommend" masks in schools, the board reversed course and voted to make masks mandatory.
-
After a tense two hours of public comment, commissioners voted 3-2 to receive and file a proposed mask mandate, but not enact it.
-
If a company does decide to mandate vaccines, an employee’s options — particularly if they’re an at-will employee without an employment contract — are likely limited.
-
Biden administration officials announced plans for COVID-19 booster shots to be made widely available starting September 20. But local health departments and experts are scrambling to keep up with the latest guidance and research.
-
With the coronavirus surging again, smaller hospitals in Kansas can't count on the life-saving help of bigger, nearby facilities.
-
Cases and hospitalizations have multiplied so swiftly over the past six weeks that Kansas finds itself far worse off going into this school year and fall season than during the pandemic last year.
-
El condado Sedgwick esta ofreciendo la tercera vacuna Pfizer.
-
The Wichita Board of Education voted to "strongly recommend" students wear masks, but did not institute a mandate.