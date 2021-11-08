FAQ: COVID-19 vaccine and kids for Sedgwick County

Do you have to schedule an appointment?

Yes. For your child to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you must schedule an appointment online at sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/scheduling. All appointments are currently for the main vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main.

Do I have to show proof of age during the appointment?

No. You will not be asked for a birth certificate or anything else that shows proof of age. A consent form will be given to verify that your child is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Are side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine different for children?

Currently, known side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are about the same as adults. Children can experience a sore arm, fatigue and headaches after receiving the vaccine, but are fine after a day or two, according to health officials.

Does my child have to wait to get the flu shot until after the COVID-19 vaccine?

No. You do not have to wait. According to health officials, you can get the vaccines at the same time, just in different arms. The county currently does not have the flu shot available at its main vaccine clinic. Health officials highly recommend getting both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot.

Can my child get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?

No. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use in children ages 5 to 11.