Blaise Mesa reports on criminal justice and social services for the Kansas News Service. He graduated from Columbia College Chicago where he was one of the most decorated journalists in the history of the college’s newspaper. Mesa served as co-editor-in-chief of the Columbia Chronicle and was that organization's first executive producer. Before his time at the Kansas News Service, he spent a year reporting on local government for the Topeka Capital-Journal during the height of the pandemic.

Mesa’s reporting examines how the criminal justice and foster care system functions in Kansas while showing its impacts on everyday Kansans.