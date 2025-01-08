The KMUW News stories that shaped 2024

With 2024 behind us, we asked our reporters and producers to pick the stories that have helped shape and define their previous 12 months.

Our staff has covered stories about community, housing, sports, music, health, recovery, history and education ... much of it happening right here in Wichita.

Here are our most notable stories of 2024:

From Italy to Kansas: The journey of a master shoemaker

Hugo Phan / KMUW

In the small quiet town of Eureka, Kansas, a master shoemaker from Italy is pursuing his craft in a small workshop behind his home.

"I’ve met a lot of interesting people during my career, but I had never met a master shoemaker until I ventured to Eureka to meet Sam Vasta," said KMUW news director Tom Shine.

The year Wichita hosted — and then lost — the College World Series

The Wichita Eagle Legendary Wichita baseball promoter Hap Dumont, right, talks with members of the Wake Forest team during the 1949 College World Series. All three had participated in the National Baseball Congress World Series started by Dumont.

KMUW news director Tom Shine takes a closer look at an overlooked piece of Wichita’s baseball history: The 1949 College World Series.

"I enjoy history, and I also enjoy sports. And I particularly love when the two intersect, like they did when I reported on Wichita’s history with the College World Series."

This Kansas teacher got hurt breaking up a fight. He says school staff need more protection

Dave Clark / Courtesy photo Dave Clark, shown here with members of the West High School baseball team in 2021, recently lost his position as West High's athletic director after being on an extended medical leave for a concussion. He was injured while trying to break up a large fight involving several students and a school security officer.

Kansas doesn't require schools to report or track teacher injuries. And although most schools prepare students and staff for intruders with active-shooter drills, they don't train teachers on how to deal with more common violence on campus.

"Most Kansas schools prepare students and staff for intruders with active-shooter drills, but they don’t train teachers on how to deal with more common violence on campus," said KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez. "Dave Clark, a former teacher and athletic director at Wichita West High School, was seriously injured breaking up a fight, and it led to him losing a job he loved."

‘No perfect solutions’: Wichita school board votes to close six schools

Suzanne Perez / KMUW The Wichita school board voted 5-2 Monday to close six schools at the end of this school year.

The Wichita school board voted 5-2 to shutter six schools at the end of May. Members said they had no choice but to close the schools — Hadley and Jardine Middle Schools, and Clark, Cleveland, Park and Payne elementaries.

"Faced with declining enrollment, aging buildings and a $42 million budget deficit, the Wichita school board voted last spring to shutter four elementary schools and two middle schools," said Suzanne Perez. "The district is now asking voters to approve a $450 million bond issue to help rebuild and restore its remaining properties. That vote is Feb. 25."

This Kansas school has found a solution for negative behavior: Put kids to work

Suzanne Perez / KMUW Shauna Barnes, a school counselor at Woodman Elementary School in Wichita, helps third-grader Reagan check and water plants in the staff lounge. Woodman recently launched a program called Meaningful Work, which pairs children with adult mentors to do jobs around the school.

Woodman Elementary School in Wichita is experimenting with a program called Meaningful Work. Suzanne Perez looks at the program that takes in students who need extra attention and are paired with an adult mentor and offered something constructive to do on a regular schedule, like feeding fish or making copies.

"Woodman Elementary School in Wichita made national news this year when this story was picked up by National Public Radio. Woodman is experimenting with a program which pairs students with adult mentors and give them something constructive to do on a regular schedule, like feeding fish or watering plants."

The city of Wichita is selling its public housing. Where are the tenants going?

Celia Hack / KMUW Danielle Lenz and her son used to live in public housing. Lenz said her family had to move because the city is selling its public housing stock.

About one-third of the city’s 352 single-family public housing units were still occupied as of December 2023. As the city started to sell public housing, they offered vouchers to the tenants who had to move.

"This story has been in the works since at least 2022, when the city of Wichita announced they’d be selling their public housing," said news reporter Celia Hack. "Starting that year, I began knocking on public housing doors and collecting contact information from tenants. I knew that once the city began selling the homes it would be difficult to get in touch with tenants who had already moved. By the time the homes were actually being sold in 2023 and 2024, I had developed relationships with tenants that spanned years. This was especially rewarding because I was able to hear how their plans and lives unfolded over time.

A Kansas family races to have another child through IVF amid legal and political uncertainty

Rose Conlon / Kansas News Service Chelsea and JaMikell Burns struggled through years of infertility before having their son, Greyson. Now, they’re worried disruptions to IVF care in Alabama jeopardize their efforts to grow their family.

A disruption to in vitro fertilization in Alabama has some Kansans worried they could be next. As KMUW health reporter Rose Conlon reveals, it comes as experts raise questions about ‘fetal personhood’ in state law.

"An Alabama court decision disrupting access to IVF care stoked uncertainty for people across the country trying to start and grow their families," said Conlon. "I'm grateful to the Burns family for sharing their own fertility journey and for helping to shed light on the potential ramifications of efforts to enshrine 'fetal personhood' into Kansas law."

Using their culture to heal, a Native American sobriety group in Wichita gives back

Jeff Tuttle A drum circle with members of Prairie Rose Wellbriety, a group for Native Americans in recovery, for people trying to get sober, or friends and family supporting them. They have several recovery meetings (or talking circles), both men's and women's, and host a community night the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Mid-America All-Indian Center in Wichita.

Native Americans in Wichita can often face barriers when seeking help for their recovery. As Kylie Cameron reports, a Wichita group is hoping to change that.

"Watching older and younger members of Prairie Rose Wellbriety dancing together during one of their drumming circles is such a powerful memory for me," said Cameron. "It really wasn't that long ago that traditions like drumming and dancing weren't able to be passed down from generation to generation. It was beautiful watching their culture be reclaimed, all while helping those in recovery. At the same time I was reporting on this story, I was also reading Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, which served as a sobering reminder about the generational impact trauma and colonialism has on the Native community."

This local trivia night might be one of Wichita’s best-kept secrets

Hugo Phan / KMUW

There’s no shortage of options for trivia in Wichita … there’s usually a game somewhere every night of the week. But as Hugo Phan reports, one trivia gathering has become one of the zaniest contests the city has to offer.

"I've been to A LOT of trivia nights," said Phan. "Some are good and some are dreadfully boring. However, when I discovered Ryan's contest of useless arcana, I was ecstatic. The energy is always high, his questions are always interesting — even if you get them wrong, and the music playlist is top-notch. On top of that, I love the selection of ciders at White Crow. If you have a free Thursday night, you should check it out. But get there early!"

Billy Collins on his new poetry collection, 'Water, Water'

Laura Wilson Billy Collins is the author of "Water, Water"

Marginalia host Beth Golay spoke with two-time US Poet Laureate Billy Collins in November about his recent poetry collection, "Water, Water."

"I interviewed more than 50 authors in 2024, but I think my favorite by far was with the two-time U.S. Poet Laureate, Billy Collins," said Golay. "I was nervous going into this one, but it turned out that was for no reason. Collins has this amazing ability to transfer the accessibility of his poetry to everyday life. He put me at ease during our conversation, and I was relaxed enough to talk about my daughter's school violin recitals. (A subject that is anything but relaxing.) He explored with me how listening to poetry through audio, even with the author reading his work, might be less advantageous than reading on a printed page. (The key is to consume it in audio and print simultaneously.) We pride ourselves on great-sounding audio at KMUW. This recording features birds and other sounds of nature from the private space Collins could find for our recording. While less than ideal technically, it doesn't take away from this conversation and this poet."

Passion, grace and fire: Al Di Meola at 70

Florian Grill

Guitarist Al Di Meola recently celebrated his 70th birthday and released a new album. The veteran spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin in July about his career and remaining inspired to create new music.

"Interviewing Al Di Meola wasn't just a highlight for 2024 but an overall career highlight, as he has shaped not only my musical tastes but the course of jazz and rock music since the 1970s," said Beaudoin.

Relative and friend of Emmett Till reflects on why his story is important now more than ever

Rev. Wheeler Parker, the cousin and childhood friend of Emmett Till, spoke with Carla Eckels about his story and highlighted an exhibit, "Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let The World See," that was on display at KU's Spencer Museum of Art.

"The stories I am privileged to produce often move me first in some kind of way," said Eckels. "Meeting and recording Rev. Wheeler Parker was no different. He shared his first-hand account about his cousin and best friend, Emmett Till. I marveled at the strength it must take each time he tells the story about Till’s brutal murder in Mississippi in 1955.

"Wheeler was one of the last people to see Till alive. Wheeler states, 'it's not a pleasant story and some people say, "Don't tell it, don't show it..." Because we are doing what? Much better? And ... we've made progress, but you need to tell the story.'

"I was grateful to receive a Kansas Association of Broadcasters’s First Place award for this story that hopefully will continue to inform listeners for years to come."

