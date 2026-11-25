Lead cloud could reach Kansas

The U.S. Army’s plan to detonate 68 barrels of a lead-based explosive at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant today is being monitored by the Kansas state agencies.

The state's Department of Health and Environment and the Division of Emergency Management announced that they are the monitoring the destruction of lead azide in Iowa.

Kansas officials say plume models show the dispersion extending no more than 100 miles. The explosion site is about 200 miles from the Kansas border.

Health officials say there is no anticipated threat to Kansas, but some meteorologists say weather may push the lead dust from the explosion to western Kansas in the coming days.

Students at Kansas State University are using biomedical engineering to create miniature models of human organs for research. Researchers say organ chips can speed medical research. The chips, which are the size of a thumb drive, contain human cells and can mimic organs like the lungs or brain.

The advantage is that the chips can produce test results faster and more accurately than testing on lab animals.

K-State biomedical engineering student Ava Hornung uses organ chips to study how tumors attack healthy blood vessels. She says it is helpful to watch this process in real time, “It’s something you never imagine seeing. Like you kind of just hear about what happens in the body, but to actually see it and image it to show others is really cool.”

The whole process takes about a week, while traditional testing methods can take up to a year.

Winterizing home tips

The Kansas Gas Service is offering winterization tips for residents as colder weather arrives.

Officials say preparing before colder weather hits is important when it comes to saving energy.

Right now, Kansans should seal gaps around windows and doors, change furnace filters and make sure heating equipment is working properly before heavy use.

Kansas Gas Service officials also say the Average Payment Plan can also help families reduce payment fluctuations during the winter.

FEMA electricity funding

FEMA approved about $31.6 million in funding to go towards Midwest Energy Inc. in Kansas for repairs to things like its overhead power distribution system, and replacement of utility poles and transformers.

FEMA approved more that $62 million in funding for Public Assistance, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities projects in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

This is planned to help communities recover from recent disasters and prepare for future ones.

Several City of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Holiday closures

City Hall, Brooks Landfill and the Animal Shelter will be closed both Thursday and Friday.

There will also be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on those days.

All Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain closed through Friday.

Botanica is also closed on Thursday but will re-open for normal business hours Friday.

A full list of closures is at wichita.gov.

Homes museum reopens

Wichita State’s Holmes Museum of Anthropology will reopen at a new location after being closed throughout this year.

The museum is relocating from Neff Hall to the second floor of Ablah Library. Neff Hall will be torn down in 2027.

Kali Moon is a graduate student who works at the Holmes Museum.

She says the first exhibit at the new site is called “The Art of Storytelling: One World, Many Cultures” … a nod to the library for sharing its space, “... So, like, we have a ‘storytelling through dance’ section, we have a ceramic section, we have a section on textiles …”

The museum will host a soft opening with free entry on November 30th. The grand opening will be early next year.

Public library hours change due to staffing

The Wichita Public Library will reduce hours at some branches in 2027 due to budget constraints.

The library plans to cut hours at its district and regional branches by 14 hours a week.

The Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita will reduce its hours by 4 a week.

The Angelou library will be open 9 more hours each week, while hours will stay the same at the Walters branch.

Jaime Nix is the director of libraries. She says the library needs more city funds to hire more staff, “Wichita has a perennial problem it’s yet to solve. And it’s how to fund a public library in the largest city in Kansas.”

The library had originally planned steeper cuts to hours, but the city agreed to add about $500,000 to the library’s budget.

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