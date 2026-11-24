FLOCK camera regulation request

The superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol is asking lawmakers to regulate automatic license plate readers, like FLOCK cameras.

Colonel Erik Smith asked lawmakers to address the outcry of privacy concerns that’ve come as a result of automatic license place readers at a joint Kansas Security Committee meeting, “To respect constitutional rights, to respect privacy rights and to ensure that misuse is, That there’s accountability with misuse.”

He said the bill will focus on prohibiting the use of automatic license plate reader data to target people based on protected activities and placing limitations on who can see and how often they can access the data.

Tax exemption issues

Sedgwick County officials are shedding more light on the kinds of properties and property owners that benefited from a flaw in property tax rolls. At least 400 properties were not charged property taxes because local tax rolls listed them as tax-exempt, even though did not qualify for a tax break.

County CFO Lindsay Poe Rousseau says some of the properties are old Wichita public housing properties.

The city has spent the last several years selling off hundreds of the single-family homes to private developers. Some of the developers were able to keep the property tax break granted under city ownership.

City Council workshop to discuss water treatment

Wichita city leaders will discuss a settlement agreement with the developers responsible for building the city's new water treatment plant.

Wichita Water Partners was hired by the city in 2019 to build a new water treatment plant. The original plans called for the plant to be finished by 2024.

Design flaws were eventually part of a series of problems that pushed the project's finish line to early next year.

The Wichita City Council is expected to have a private meeting discussing the terms of a settlement with Wichita Water Partners during their workshop meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.

Cranberry crop not what it used to be

Cranberries are an American staple for the holiday season.

But this year's crop is expected to be lower than normal due to weather challenges.

Hail hit cranberry marshes in Wisconsin last summer and again this year.

The state grows 60 percent of the U-S cranberry crop.

Minnesota grower Randy Forster says his crop was also down this fall.

He says producers are doing what they can again to protect against changing conditions, “The cranberry industry is trying to have hardier vines, you know, more resistance to this and that, but it doesn't always work according to the theories.”

But there is new optimism in the industry.

Producers are hoping emerging research on the health benefits of cranberries will grow demand for the fruit year-round.

Illuminations time

Botanica's annual Illuminations events have opened for the holiday season is underway.

Illuminations will be open through January 2nd with entries beginning at 5:30.

The event will feature over 2 million lights, light displays, music and a Santa meet and greet experience.

Food and beverages will also be sold throughout the night including hot cocoa, bowls of chili and cinnamon rolls.

Officials are directing people to purchase tickets in advance online. The final entry slot each night is at 8:30.

More information is at botanica.org.

Safe Thanksgiving for your pets

A clinical professor at Kansas State University is warning families about what pets eat during the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Susan Nelson says many traditional dishes are toxic to both dogs and cats. Pet owners should avoid giving their pets gravy, ham, butter, and dark meat.

Some ingredients that are not safe include onions, chocolate, and raw bread dough.

Pet owners should also be cautious of their pets ingesting aluminum foil or floral arrangements that could be toxic.

Foods that are safe for pets include plain vegetables with no butter and chopped apples.

Holiday windows to enjoy downtown

Businesses in downtown Wichita have decorated their storefronts for the third annual "Window Wonderland" contest.

And starting Friday, visitors can vote for their favorite displays.

Downtown Wichita and the Greater Wichita Partnership are sponsoring the contest.

Between Friday and January 3rd, community members can cast one vote per day for their favorite window display by scanning the QR code located at each business.

Winners will be announced on Downtown Wichita's social media channels on January 6th.More information is at downtownwichita.org.

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