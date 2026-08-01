Valeria Luiselli on her novel 'Beginning Middle End'

Valeria Luiselli is the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius Grant,” and has won two Los Angeles Times Book Prizes, an American Book Award, the Folio Prize, and the 2021 International Dublin Literary Award. Her new novel, Beginning Middle End, combines a traditional storytelling structure with experimental aspects. Listen to the audiobook and you’ll hear soundscape recordings under the narration. Read a physical copy and you’ll visualize the sections and headings that resemble a mosaic, and you get to experience a few dozen pages of photographs. I recently spoke with Valeria Luiselli about these soundscapes, the mythology that went into the book’s creation, and how the novel became a family project that spanned generations.

Beginning Middle End by Valeria Luiselli was published by Knopf.

You can listen to Valeria Luiselli's soundscapes here: Beginning Middle End — a Sonic Book by Valeria Luiselli

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Book reviewer Suzanne Perez says Daniel Mason's Country People is not a rehash of North Woods, but it exists in a similar magical universe.

Country People by Daniel Mason was published by Random House.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

