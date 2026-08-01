© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Valeria Luiselli on her novel 'Beginning Middle End'

By Beth Golay
Published August 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Valeria Luiselli is the author of "Beginning Middle End"
Clayton Cubitt
/
Penguin Random House

Valeria Luiselli is the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius Grant,” and has won two Los Angeles Times Book Prizes, an American Book Award, the Folio Prize, and the 2021 International Dublin Literary Award. Her new novel, Beginning Middle End, combines a traditional storytelling structure with experimental aspects. Listen to the audiobook and you’ll hear soundscape recordings under the narration. Read a physical copy and you’ll visualize the sections and headings that resemble a mosaic, and you get to experience a few dozen pages of photographs. I recently spoke with Valeria Luiselli about these soundscapes, the mythology that went into the book’s creation, and how the novel became a family project that spanned generations.

Beginning Middle End by Valeria Luiselli was published by Knopf.

You can listen to Valeria Luiselli's soundscapes here: Beginning Middle End — a Sonic Book by Valeria Luiselli

-

Book reviewer Suzanne Perez says Daniel Mason's Country People is not a rehash of North Woods, but it exists in a similar magical universe.

Country People by Daniel Mason was published by Random House.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Tags
Marginalia Arts and Culturereadingbookspodcasts
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay