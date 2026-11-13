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FAA issues nationwide ground stop, affecting Wichita airport and all others

KMUW | By Meg Britton-Mehlisch,
Roger Nomer
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:08 PM CST
Nadya Faulx
/
File photo
Officials at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said all departing flights were stopped shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. About 80 flights take off and land at the airport each day.

The Federal Aviation Administration cited "extraordinary circumstances" and "reasons of safety" for the stoppage.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide “ground stop” Friday afternoon, citing a communication issue affecting air traffic control centers throughout the country.

The FAA sent an alert just before 3 p.m. that “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety … all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the stoppage was issued due to a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” Duffy said that the FAA had technicians investigating the issue.

The rules apply to any flight flying under instrument flight rules — the set of regulations that allow pilots to use cockpit instruments to navigate and control aircraft when visual cues are not available. Flights using visual flight rules are not currently impacted by the stoppage, according to Rachel Mayberry with the Wichita Airport Authority.

Flights at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, which handles about 80 flights a day, were grounded Friday afternoon. Mayberry said some flights at Jabara Airport may be impacted as well.

Mayberry said that any flight currently in the air was being directed to continue flying to its destination. Pilots were being told they would be diverted only if the receiving airport filled up.

Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said he had been in contact with the FAA and was monitoring the ground stop.

"This is a serious disruption to our national air travel, and I expect a thorough investigation into what led to this ground stop," Moran, who chairs the Senate's aviation subcommittee, said in a social media post on Friday afternoon.

The FAA famously grounded all flights during the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. The next nationwide grounding happened in January 2023 when an outage of the FAA’s notice to air missions or NOTAM system led to an hour-and-a-half stoppage. The NOTAM system is responsible for alert pilots to safety hazards.

The last commercial flight departing out of Wichita's airport Friday afternoon was an American Airlines flight at 2:15 p.m. to Dallas. The airport's flight tracker shows about 17 flights scheduled to depart Friday that have been delayed.
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Local NewsWichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National AirporttraveltransportationFederal Aviation Administration
Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Meg Britton-Mehlisch is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. She began reporting for KMUW in 2024 in a joint fellowship between the station and the Wichita Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Roger Nomer
Roger Nomer is a general assignment reporter for KMUW, covering a little bit of everything. Originally from Wichita, he grew up on local journalists Bob Getz and Larry Hatteberg.
See stories by Roger Nomer