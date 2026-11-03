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Ron Estes wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 4th District

KMUW | By Jenni Anima,
Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:42 PM CST
Roger Nomer
/
KMUW
Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Estes greets supporters at a watch party in Wichita.

The victory marks the Republican incumbent's sixth consecutive term in Congress.

Republican U.S. Representative Ron Estes held onto his 4th District Congressional seat on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Democratic challenger Katy Tyndell.

In unofficial results, Estes garnered nearly 54% of the vote. The victory marks the incumbent candidate's sixth consecutive term in Congress.

In a victory speech at a Republican watch party in Wichita, Estes said the GOP will continue to fight for Americans.

“There’s so many things that we need to do to continue this process.” Estes said. “It looks like it's going to be a little bit harder over the next two years because we are going to have to deal with more Democrats in the House of Representatives.”

Estes emphasized the current economy and health care prices as focus areas for his next term.

Tyndell shut down her watch party at Chicken N Pickle in east Wichita shortly before final results were reported. She said money from Republican-backed political action committees played a major role in her loss.

“We had SuperPACs throwing hundreds of thousands of dollars in negative attacks at me in the last two weeks of this race, and it's just hard to combat that,” Tyndell said.

She told supporters Tuesday’s results were not the ones she had hoped for, and she criticized Estes for not meeting with voters or agreeing to debate her during the campaign.

“I still think that had he had the courage to show up for a debate, we might've narrowed that gap even more,” Tyndell said.
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Local NewsvotingpoliticsElection 2026
Jenni Anima
Jennifer Anima is a general news reporter at KMUW. Her journey at KMUW started in 2023 as a Spanish Language News intern for Radio Real and in the news lab. Her favorite part of being an intern was gaining professional experience and connecting with the local Hispanic community in Wichita. She can be reached at anima@kmuw.org.
See stories by Jenni Anima
Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Meg Britton-Mehlisch is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. She began reporting for KMUW in 2024 in a joint fellowship between the station and the Wichita Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Meg Britton-Mehlisch