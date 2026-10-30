National non-profit 'DJs at the Polls' wants to turn up the volume of voting in Kansas
Nearly 30 polling sites in Wichita will feature local DJs spinning tunes on Election Day.
Anton Moore started DJ's at the Polls in 2009 with the goal of encouraging more people to vote.
The Pennsylvania-based nonprofit targets communities with a history of being underrepresented, including people of color, first-time voters, and young voters. The group chooses states with high-profile races and hires local DJs to perform at select polling sites.
“A lot of communities with people of color, they are underrepresented, so we look at that and say, 'Look, a big race is there, let's just try to get people out to vote," Moore said.
"Whether you [are] voting Democrat, Republican, or Independent, we want people to exercise their voice and exercise their right to vote.”
In Sedgwick County on Tuesday, 28 polling sites will feature local DJs at various times. Moore says the aim is to create a positive and celebratory environment for voters.
The following locations will be a part of DJs at the Polls on Election Day. Times will vary:
- Greater St. Mary Baptist Church — 1648 E. 17th St. North
- Beech Elementary School — 1830 S. Cypress
- WSU Metropolitan Complex — 5015 E. 29th St. North
- Evergreen Library — 2601 N. Arkansas
- Boston Recreation Center — 6655 E. Zimmerly St.
- Alvin Morris Administrative Center — 903 S. Edgemoor
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church — 2727 E. 25th St. North
- Journey Church — 9999 E. Harry
- Chisholm Trail Church of Christ — 5833 E. 37th St. North
- Risen Savior Lutheran Church — 6770 E. 34th St. North
- Wichita United Church of Christ — 5200 E. 31st St. South
- Urban League of Kansas — 2418 E. 9th St. North
- New Life Covenant Church — 1819 W. Douglas
- Gardiner Elementary School — 1951 S. Laura
- Seasons Venue at Watson Park — 3022 S. McLean
- West High School — 820 S. Osage
- Edgemoor Recreation Center — 5815 E. 9th St. North
- Atwater Community Center — 2755 E. 19th St. North
- South High School — 701 W. 33rd St. South
- New Hope Christian Church — 1400 George Washington
- Mt. Vernon Methodist Church — 5701 E. Mt. Vernon
- Linwood Recreation Center — 1901 S. Kansas
- GraceFirst Church — 14725 E. Harry
- Riverside Christian Church — 1001 Litchfield
- East High School — 2301 E. Douglas
- Olivet Baptist Church — 3440 W. 13th St North
- Westview Baptist Church — 1325 S. Meridian
- St. Andrew’s Lutheran — 2555 N. Hyacinth
The non-profit has hosted events in 24 other cities. Officials say the events have helped increase voter turnout by nearly 3% in some cities.