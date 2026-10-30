National non-profit 'DJs at the Polls' wants to turn up the volume of voting in Kansas

Anton Moore started DJ's at the Polls in 2009 with the goal of encouraging more people to vote.

The Pennsylvania-based nonprofit targets communities with a history of being underrepresented, including people of color, first-time voters, and young voters. The group chooses states with high-profile races and hires local DJs to perform at select polling sites.

“A lot of communities with people of color, they are underrepresented, so we look at that and say, 'Look, a big race is there, let's just try to get people out to vote," Moore said.

"Whether you [are] voting Democrat, Republican, or Independent, we want people to exercise their voice and exercise their right to vote.”

In Sedgwick County on Tuesday, 28 polling sites will feature local DJs at various times. Moore says the aim is to create a positive and celebratory environment for voters.

The following locations will be a part of DJs at the Polls on Election Day. Times will vary:



Greater St. Mary Baptist Church — 1648 E. 17th St. North

Beech Elementary School — 1830 S. Cypress

WSU Metropolitan Complex — 5015 E. 29th St. North

Evergreen Library — 2601 N. Arkansas

Boston Recreation Center — 6655 E. Zimmerly St.

Alvin Morris Administrative Center — 903 S. Edgemoor

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church — 2727 E. 25th St. North

Journey Church — 9999 E. Harry

Chisholm Trail Church of Christ — 5833 E. 37th St. North

Risen Savior Lutheran Church — 6770 E. 34th St. North

Wichita United Church of Christ — 5200 E. 31st St. South

Urban League of Kansas — 2418 E. 9th St. North

New Life Covenant Church — 1819 W. Douglas

Gardiner Elementary School — 1951 S. Laura

Seasons Venue at Watson Park — 3022 S. McLean

West High School — 820 S. Osage

Edgemoor Recreation Center — 5815 E. 9th St. North

Atwater Community Center — 2755 E. 19th St. North

South High School — 701 W. 33rd St. South

New Hope Christian Church — 1400 George Washington

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church — 5701 E. Mt. Vernon

Linwood Recreation Center — 1901 S. Kansas

GraceFirst Church — 14725 E. Harry

Riverside Christian Church — 1001 Litchfield

East High School — 2301 E. Douglas

Olivet Baptist Church — 3440 W. 13th St North

Westview Baptist Church — 1325 S. Meridian

St. Andrew’s Lutheran — 2555 N. Hyacinth

The non-profit has hosted events in 24 other cities. Officials say the events have helped increase voter turnout by nearly 3% in some cities.