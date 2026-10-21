Headlines for October 21, 2026

Trump walks back some threats against Bombardier

President Donald Trump is walking back some of his threats against Canadian aircraft company Bombardier.

Trump said during a midterm campaign rally in Park City on Monday that he had changed his mind about the company after speaking to Kansas Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall.

"I always viewed them as a Canadian company, you know what I'm talking about," Trump said. "But now I find out they have a presence here, and we're not hurting them if they're in Kansas. So we'll take care of those people, all right, and their jobs."

That's a complete reversal from Trump's statements early last month. The president threatened to ban the sale of Bombardier planes in the U.S. as trade negotiations with Canada stalled out.

Bombardier named Wichita its U.S. headquarters in 2022 and employs about 1,500 people.

Local Republicans had called out the president for putting those jobs at risk with talks of a ban.

Wichita leader pushing for answers about Chapin Park cleanup

Wichita City Council member Joseph Shepard is pushing for more details about the recent cleanup of an encampment at Chapin Park.

Shepard says he wants to see the city's contract with a private company and what it spent on the cleanup.

“I think there's a lot of unknowns and still a lot of gaps," Shepard said. "I would really like to just nip this in the bud, so that we can once and for all get all the information that we need to communicate with residents who are interested.”

Current council members did not vote to approve specific funding for the Chapin Park cleanup.

The council is set to discuss the issue during a retreat later this week. That meeting will be open to the public.

Wichita City Council approves $1.6 million for affordable housing

The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to allocate $1.6 million to its Affordable Housing Fund.

The money will be used to buy 21 properties from the Wichita Housing Authority and convert them into affordable rental homes.

The city plans to sell the properties to developers, who would also receive $40,000 per property for repairs.

Developers will be required to accept tenants with affordable-housing vouchers.

The city is expected to acquire the single-family properties sometime next year.

Kansas girls' flag football games moved to Overland Park

State athletics officials have rescheduled and relocated two flag football games that were postponed after a deadly incident at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association was holding its first girls' flag football championship at Stryker on Saturday when a truck drove through a crowd of people on an adjacent field.

The association announced Tuesday that the remaining flag football games will be played Wednesday evening at Shawnee Mission South Stadium in Overland Park.

All four teams remaining in the playoffs are from Johnson County.

FAA certifies Boeing 737 Max 10 after years-long delay

The Federal Aviation Administration signed off Tuesday on Boeing's 737 Max 10 after several years of delays.

The approval is a major win for Boeing. The Max 10 is the newest and largest plane in Boeing's Max line, with seating for up to 230 people.

The plane was set to start flying in 2020, but increased scrutiny after two crashes other safety issues delayed its certification.

The green light comes weeks after federal officials reviewed a navigation system glitch on the aircraft but deemed it was not a flight safety issue.

