Trump rally will be at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City
President Donald Trump's rally on Monday will be at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City.
The location was announced Friday morning on a website for media credentials.
The program starts at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Trump is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m.
Also on Friday morning, a website previously posted to access tickets was displaying an error.
The Republican National Committee announced Tuesday that President Trump would make a trip to Wichita ahead of November’s midterm election, after the president hinted at a “Kansas Style” rally in a social media post.
The president has been on a midterm-election campaign blitz across the country, visiting several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates. The Kansas rally will be for Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.
Marshall is in a tight re-election race with Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist minister from Leawood. Several national polls have now classified the race as a toss up.