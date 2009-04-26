22 Images
Wichitans gather to mark first anniversary of the Washington D.C. plane crash
Mayor Lily Wu at Flight 5342 prayer vigil
Mayor Lily Wu offers the opening remarks of a prayer service marking the first anniversary of the crash of a Wichita-based passenger flight and Army helicopter. Wu told the crowd that “grief has no timeline and for many families it remains close." (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Reverend Pamela Myrtis Hughes, the president of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League, addresses to a crowd gathered for the prayer vigil. The service marked the anniversary of the fatal crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington D.C. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Wichita-area faith leaders gathered together to host a prayer service on Jan. 29. The service memorialized the victims of American Airlines Flight 5342 and US Army PAT25. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Hugo Castillo sings "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the musical Carousel during an interfaith prayer service at Wichita City Hall. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Faith leaders gathered around a photo of the memorials created in the wake of the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash. Wichitans left notes of support at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, where Flight 5342 departed from on Jan. 29, 2025. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
U.S. Representative Ron Estes and Wichita Mayor Lily Wu pray together on Jan. 29. Estes serves as the representative for Kansas's fourth congressional district. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Reverend Karen Robu recites the names of the passengers, pilots and crew who died in the Jan. 29, 2025 crash between a passenger jet and Army helicopter. Robu is senior minister of the Plymouth Congregational Church in Wichita. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Jared Mortensen tearfully prays for the families and loved ones of the crash victims. Mortensen is the second counselor in the presidency of the Derby stake of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Paula Pepperstone, cantor of Ahavath Achim Congregation in Wichita, prays for first responders to the Jan. 29, 2025 crash in Washington D.C. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
A member of the audience watches the interfaith prayer service on Jan. 29. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Kimberly McLaurian sings a rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in the Wichita City Council chambers during an interfaith prayer vigil. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Pastor Ronda Kingwood of Heart of Christ United Methodist Church speaks to the crowd at the interfaith prayer service. Kingwood is the chaplain of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Reverend Ralen Robinson prays for healing and hope on Jan. 29. Robinson leads Wichita's Reformation Lutheran Church. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Two Wichita Police Officers watch the interfaith prayer service on Jan. 29. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Elder Don Crowley prays for peace at the interfaith prayer service on Jan. 29. Crowley is a member of the First Church of God in Christ. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Reverend Sam McVay Jr. prays for leaders on Jan. 29. The service went from noon to 1 p.m. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Members of the audience pray together on Jan. 29. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Roy Moye III sings a rendition of "Rise Up" to the audience at the interfaith prayer remembrance gathering on Jan. 29. The event was hosted by the Greater Wichita Ministerial League. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Mike Zamrzla, the deputy state director for U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, wipes his eyes after a prayer on Jan. 29. Many audience members cried, prayed and sang along with the worship leaders. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
Associate Pastor Marsha Haney from St. Mark United Methodist Church delivers the closing prayer on Jan. 29. Haney serves as the assistant chaplain of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League which hosted the event along with the city of Wichita. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
A member of the audience prays for the lives lost on flight 5342 on Jan. 29. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
People gather to talk after the interfaith prayer service on Jan. 29. The event was put on with the help of the City of Wichita. (Zach Ruth / KMUW)
