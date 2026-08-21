‘People think they need it’: Squishies are the latest in a long line of toy crazes

There’s a new trend taking over the internet and the toy box.

These fidget toys are called “squishies” and they come in various shapes, sizes, colors and textures.

One of the more popular brands in the world of “squishies” right now are Nee-Dohs. Their popularity has increased within the last year, with people selling out stores and websites.

The sensation grew with the help of trends on social media, like “NeeDoh Hunts,” where people go from store to store in search of squishies they’re missing.

There are also “squishy ratings” videos and even fidget trading boards, which people use to exchange pieces from their fidget toy collections.

Jenni Anima The viral Nee-Doh Hunts involve going to multiple stores and looking for Nee-Dohs to complete a collection.

“Nee-Doh has been at factory capacity for the past three years, and the factories couldn't keep up before. Now they really can't keep up,” said Gwen Ottenberg, owner of Imagine That Toys in Wichita.

“People think they need it; they need all of it. They need to get every piece they can get, and that's what we're seeing right now.”

The brand’s manufacturer, Schylling, announced on its website that it is sold out of Nee-Dohs, directing customers to major retailers and local toy stores.

But many of these local stores are limiting how many squishies each customer can purchase, which has led to a collectors market. The limited supply has also impacted prices.

Jenni Anima Imagine That Toys is located in East Wichita and offers two aisles full of squishy toys to customers. Some popular purchases include toys from the brands Nee-Doh and Speks.

Some products that were once between $2 and $20 are now selling online for nearly $50 each.

“I hope that the craze kind of dies down a little bit because the price has literally tripled,” said Malyia Kavan, a 21-year-old customer at Imagine That Toys “They used to be, like, eight dollars. Now they're, like, thirty.”

Kavan was shopping with her sister, looking for the slow-rising viral coconut oil squishy. She says she expects a new trend will push squishies out of the spotlight by the end of the year.

But for now, store owners like Ottenberg are trying a different tactic to manage the high demand for squishies.

“Nee-Doh has probably 20-to-25 styles,” Ottenberg said.“We will do one per day, start it in the morning and then we will put a little bit out all day long, so somebody can't come in and clear all the shelves.”

Some parents, like Ramon Gusman, are going to two stores a week with their children to find the latest squishy. He compared the trend to Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards but wants collectors to be mindful when shopping.

“To each their own, but I just hope they consider the kids,” Gusman said. “At the end of the day, it's for the kids.”

Sensory toys come and go in waves. Past decades have brought us the fidget spinner, stress ball, and even beanie babies. For some people, the toys help them manage stress and anxiety.

Wichita’s Westlink Library has embraced the trend, offering a sensory room with a textured wheel, jellyfish lights, and fidgets.

Since the library reopened last year, the room has been reserved 341 times. When it’s available, people can also enjoy it on a walk-in basis.

1 of 3 — IMG_4553.jpg The Westlink Library is the only Wichita Public Library location with a sensory room. The room offers a textured wheel, fidget toys, light sensory items and seating areas. Jenni Anima 2 of 3 — IMG_4565.jpg The room is commonly used by people with neurodivergent disorders but can be used by anyone. It has been reserved 341 times since the library re-opened in 2025. Jenni Anima 3 of 3 — IMG_4587.jpg A variety of sensory items are now being offered around several library branches. Magna tiles and reversable sequin material are some of the most commonly used items. Jenni Anima

Library officials say the specialized room is unique to Westlink, but other branches are adding sensory items to their collections.

Ottenberg says she thinks the trend will continue to grow, with new squishy toys expected to come out later this year. In the meantime,she and her employees are helping kids find their perfect squishy match.

For 11-year-old Nora Barnett, that means one that’s light and watery and can make a little bit of noise.

“It sometimes makes noises, and I like that,” said Barnett, just before grabbing one off the shelf as an example. “It kind of calms me sometimes. When I’m stressed out, I will just squeeze it.”