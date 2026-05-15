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The Range | Friday, May 15, 2026

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

Scott Dyer discovered disc golf when he was looking for something fun to do during the pandemic. He unpacked some discs he received as a gift, and he and his family checked out a disc golf course near Maize South High School. Then they started watching videos on YouTube and exploring courses around Wichita. KMUW news director Suzanne Perez has more.

Vast amounts of movie industry history has been stored in analog formats like film and videotape. But if films are not kept in the right conditions, they can be damaged or even ruined. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with a Wichita company that not only keeps much of Hollywood’s history in storage, but helps restore it, too.
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KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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