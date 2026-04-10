New Butler Community College program teaches how to keep pets looking polished

Butler Community College recently launched the state’s first pet-grooming certification program , teaching students how to trim nails, fluff tails and get those poodles and terriers looking their best.

Cat Aikens is the owner and head groomer at Tailored Tails Luxury Pet Grooming Spa in Andover. Starting last semester, he’s also the lead instructor for students looking for a way into this unique profession.

Aikens has been a groomer for nine years and earned his American Kennel Club certification last August. The AKC is known for its high standards in pet grooming, but also training and competitions.

Jenni Anima / KMUW Zarrow Holt blow-dries Gravy, a senior dog, at Tailored Tails in Andover. Holt graduated from Butler Community College's pet grooming certification program last year.

“A big part of their standards comes down to handling, safety, sanitation, and then the breed standards of proper trimming.” Aikens said. “When it comes to learning the different breeds it can be overwhelming,"

Pet grooming is a $2 billion a year industry in the United States. According to Grand View Research , it is expected to increase 6.7% by 2030.

The rise in demand is due to more people becoming pet owners and investing in services for their animals.

During Butler’s 10- to 12-week program, students complete book work and then transition to the hands-on curriculum at Tailored Tails.

After students complete a minimum of 180 hours in the salon, they can take the AKC professional grooming exam. Aikens says students can jump straight into the field after graduation, skipping years of apprenticeships if they were to do it on their own.

“There are two options for their certificates,” Aikens said. “If they do not quite complete all the competencies (and) can't sit for the AKC Professional Grooming Certificate exam, they can still likely finish with a derma-bather certificate.”

Some students see the program as a way to jumpstart a new career, while others just want to learn how to groom their own pets.

Jenni Anima / KMUW Emily Hays grooms Chelsey at Tailored Tails in Andover. Hays works at the salon and has been a pet groomer for 8 years.

Cory Patterson is a registered nurse who isn’t looking for a new career. But her goldendoodle and bernedoodle might find her new hobby beneficial.

“I just thought I would like to learn how to do this, and then I could do my own pets at home and maybe do family and friends, just something on the side,” Patterson said.

During their time in the salon, students are surrounded by professionals who have been grooming for almost a decade and some recent graduates of the program.

They start off learning basic skills like nail trimming, and bathing and drying techniques. They work their way up to clipper and shear work and also learn about animal behavior and health.

Zarrow Holt was part of the first graduating class at Butler last fall. He said working alongside his prior instructor has its perks.

“Every single day that I come to work … I still learn, even if I'm not a student,” Hold said. Aikens is “always helping us learn new techniques, new skills, new ways to go about things..and just constantly expanding our education.”

Aikens said offering the program helps set standards throughout the grooming community. Unlike cosmetologists, pet groomers do not have to follow state regulations or complete state board exams.

“I find this is very important to help people actually get into the field, stay confident, to build their skills quickly and efficiently, but also to help us all have a same set of standards.” Aikens said. “We all need to be on the same page about how well animals should be handled, how to keep them safe.”

He said he hopes the program catches on, not only in Kansas but other states.