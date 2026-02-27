New Wichita business offers a place for kids to play and parents to relax

As a mother of five, Ashli Enders struggled to find somewhere all of her kids could have fun in one place. Her oldest is a pre-teen and likes video games; her youngest is a toddler.

For about a decade, Enders and her husband entertained the idea of opening a play place that would cater to multiple age groups.

Jenni Anima / KMUW Play & Party Co is located in the Westlink Shopping Center near Central and Ridge.

“We kind of just kept saying if we were to have a place like this, what would it be like?” Enders said. “What would we want if we were to take our kids somewhere?”

Last June, she opened Play & Party Co. The indoor play place in Westlink Shopping Center adds another option for keeping children entertained, and it helps parents connect with one another.

“Having a space that's just a standing space that you can walk in any day of the week and know you're surrounded by other parents – other people that get it – is really important to me.” Enders said.

The first thing you see when you enter Play & Party Co. is a little play town featuring the names of local businesses.

For older kids, there's an LED-lit gameroom full of arcade machines and video game consoles. Other areas include a sand pit, a soft play area, a dress up room and a sensory room.

Enders says some families come in several times a week.

“There's a lot of opportunity here to, like, grow your kid’s development with other kids,” said Joni Christensen. “But also for you, to gain relationships with other parents.”

Christensen found out about Play & Party Co. through a friend on Facebook and says the business is building community. She brings her 3-year-old daughter, Janeth, to the play place regularly.

Zach Ruth / KMUW Aly Martinez plays with a toy grill on Feb. 26. There is a play kitchen with toy food for the kids to play with.

Liliana Oakleaf, who manages the business, says she has a close relationship with both the parents and children who come in. She will soon be a parent herself and is excited to experience the business in a new way.

“Seeing all the moms be able to come here and make friends, it makes me feel that much more comfortable, knowing that I can relate to everyone in that way. ” Oakleaf said.

Parents can enjoy a cup of coffee and relax as their kids play in the various rooms. The center offers snacks and drinks for purchase and multiple seating areas to relax and enjoy them.

At some point, Enders hopes to expand and possibly open a second location in east Wichita.

“We cater to our children a lot, and their needs. But then, as parents, we kind of forget (that) we should be along for the fun, too. We should be along for the ride and enjoying it as well, and not stressed out all the time over it.”

Play & Party Co. offers “open play” weekdays, with hourly admission depending on a child's age. There is a discount for siblings, and families can also buy an all-day pass that allows them to come and go.

It also offers party reservations, allowing people to rent out the entire space or specific rooms for celebrations.