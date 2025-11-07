© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Range | November 07, 2025

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published November 7, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST

This week on "The Range," discover the newest family board games for the holidays. Also, exploring a new exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum.

The holiday season is approaching, and if you’re looking for fun things to do during family get-togethers, you might consider a new card or board game. Suzanne Perez takes us to a Wichita toy store again this year/ to see what’s new for your game table.

Also, the newest exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum challenges our expectations that art is often about a brush and an easel … and a man. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen toured the museum’s new traveling exhibit with curator Tera Hedrick and director Molly McPherson.
Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News