Two cool cats stand out in a sea of political campaign signs

The “Purr Party” has taken over intersections in Wichita this campaign cycle just like any other political candidates – but the party’s political signs look much different than the others.

That’s because the candidates on the yard signs are cats.

Kylie Cameron / KMUW James Gates, along with his partner, Sarah Jane, has placed yard signs and other literature across the city during this year's election cycle.

Their owner James Gates, along with his partner, Sarah Jane, said they began what he calls an awareness campaign earlier this year during the primary election.

“You just look at them, they're beautiful kitties,” Gates said. “Can't help but feel like you need to do something in devotion to that, and barring starting a religion, maybe just raising awareness and spreading that joy to other folks seemed like a better idea.”

Gates insisted the two cats aren’t running for president, instead they’re just having fun during a heated political cycle.

The campaign first started by simply putting flyers in grocery stores and other businesses. During the general election, Gates started placing yard signs around town.

“They have picked up a great amount of steam,” he said. “We started with an initial run of 20, and we've ended up selling 25 and along with the ones that we've placed on our own initiative, that's around 40 signs throughout the Wichita area.”

Based on “polling” – where yard sign orders have come from – Gates said the felines are doing well in College Hill, Riverside and Midtown.

“There's been a lot of excitement on both sides of town about it,” he said.

When asking Gates about their positions, it’s not the ones voters normally think about.

“Sleeves is known for his standing.” Gates said. “He also has a specialized move called the long boy stretching technique, properly referred to as ‘LONG BOY.’”

Kylie Cameron / KMUW Mister Sleeves observes an interview at campaign headquarters before the election.

Both Mister Sleeves and Eighty-Eight are elusive creatures, and candidates.

But during an interview with Gates, Mister Sleeves made a rare appearance to oversee the conversation.

“As you can see, there's a wariness to Mister Sleeves, which shows that he is not beholden to special interests,” Gates said when Mister Sleeves walked in.

“You can't simply buy Mister Sleeves – aside from food. You can absolutely buy Mister Sleeves with food.”

The Cat Campaign recognizes that cats are making their mark on this year’s presidential election.

There were comments that former President Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance made about childless cat women during an interview earlier this year. That led to the creation of Cat Ladies for Kamala Harris.

While overseeing the interview, Mister Sleeves made a surprise endorsement for the presidential race.

When a reporter asked Mister Sleeves if he would endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as president, he gave a long, slow blink.

“That slow blink means friend, and I do think that checks out,” Gates said.

Regardless of how this year’s presidential race ends up, or any other race on the ballot for that matter, Gates said he hopes that the Cat Campaign brought smiles across town.

“Whatever happens Nov. 5 is whatever happens,” he said.

“These kitties will still be great kitties, and everyone should be happy that they found out about it.”