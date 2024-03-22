Wichita library’s new Book Bus delivers the joy of reading

Racine Zacula’s love of books started early.

“I’m the youngest of six kids, and my mom was like, ‘This one’s going to read,’ and that’s what she did,” Zacula said.

Suzanne Perez / KMUW Nine-year-old Khaleesi Gavidia reads inside the Wichita Public Library's book bus.

“She read and read and read to me, and it opened up such a wonderful world. And so I always appreciate that gift that she gave.”

Now Zacula, a longtime librarian, tries to replicate that experience for other children and families, driving the Wichita Public Library’s new Book Bus.

The Book Bus, a recycled Wichita Transit bus that’s been transformed into a colorful rolling bookmobile, takes library materials and services into the community. Zacula focuses on parks, daycares, community events and any area where kids and families don’t have easy access to a library branch.

“I’m a library salesperson. I’m a reading salesperson,” she said. “The main purpose is to go into book deserts and introduce people to the joy of reading, the joy of getting books.”

The bus is lime green and decorated with brightly colored hearts, gears and bookshelves. A sign above the windshield says “READ” in big backward letters — a message for motorists checking their rear-view mirrors.

Inside, there are twinkle lights, comfy bean-bag chairs and a collection of books that kids or adults can borrow.

Suzanne Perez / KMUW During a stop near Boston Park in southeast Wichita, dozens of elementary school students hopped aboard the book bus to borrow books and get snacks.

“It’s like all the greatest hits because I only have 12 shelves, so you have to get the cream of the crop,” Zacula said. “The other thing, too, is that diversity matters, especially in some of the places where I'm going, because these kids don’t see themselves in books.”

Titles on the teen and young adult shelf include “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone, and “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sanchez.

During a recent visit to Boston Park in southeast Wichita, Zacula parked the bus near an apartment complex where many of the residents are recent immigrants.

A mother carrying an infant stopped and scanned the book collection. She spoke Swahili and only a little English, but Zacula managed to decipher that she wanted a book for her older child, a fourth-grader.

Zacula scanned a stash of donated books and offered one of the popular “Dog Man” books by Dav Pilkey.

“Thank you,” the mother said, smiling.

“Thank you! Have a good day,” Zacula replied.

The book bus is equipped with public wi-fi, and Zacula can issue library cards to anyone with a photo ID. There’s also a stash of free snacks, coloring books, handouts about kindergarten readiness and information about local food pantries.

“Food insecurity is a big thing where I'm going into, so having snacks available and resources to direct people to … That’s such a big thing,” Zacula said.

The bus makes regular stops at parks and community centers. People or groups can also request the Book Bus for special events.

Zacula says the new gig is her dream job. She loves going out into the community to share the magic of books and reading.

“When kids pick up a book and they immediately like plop down and start reading it, that’s beautiful,” she said. “There was one stop that I just had where I put out the sidewalk chalk, and a kid put, ‘Reading is great.’ And it was like, ‘Yeah!’

“This is one of those culminations of ‘Ooh, it’s everything!’ I just love it so much.”