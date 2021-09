A couple of months ago, Beth Golay introduced us to a woman she met riding the Route 16 bus whose wheelchair had broken, making her regular trips to get groceries even more complicated.

Right away, we received several calls from listeners wanting to help. This week on The Range, we talk to a man who also thought he could help — and did.

Plus, we look back on Kansas' first 20 years of wind energy, and ask where the industry is heading now.