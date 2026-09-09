On Saturday, August 29, KMUW aired “Walnut Valley Festival: The Early Years.” KMUW’s Jonathan Huber produced two hours of music and interviews, featuring 2026 Walnut Valley Festival Ambassador Bing Futch, John McCutcheon, and Nick Forster (of Hot Rize and host of eTown). Sets included Bryan Bowers from 1978, Wry Straw from 1980, and Hot Rize also from 1980.

Here's what listeners had this to say…

“I just finished listening to the show put together by Jonathan Huber on Saturday night. It was absolutely wonderful! I certainly hope that it can be a regular show in some way. Please do more!”

-Alan

“It was wonderful to hear such a long segment on something so local!

Since this one with Jon Huber was the early years, does that mean that there will be future segments? I hope so! Keep it up KMUW, walnut valley is a treasure and so are you!”

-Ashley

“I listened to the special on the Walnut Valley Festival this evening and loved every minute. I'd love to see more partnership with the festival. It's such a natural overlap with KMUW. Keep up the good work!”

-Adam

“Absolutely LOVED this programming last night. Jon did an amazing job!”

Thanks for all you do.”

-Mira

