Down and out in the 21st century

Monday, September 21

Rooming House is the upcoming album from Minnesota-based singer-songwriter Charlie Parr, a conceptual record about people facing hardship and finding strength in community. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Buddy Miller, The War on Drugs, Aubory Bugg, and more.

Tuesday, September 22

First released in 1987, Hypnolovewheel’s Summer Everything EP is available again in both physical and streaming formats. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode as well as music from Swapmeet’s latest, Mount Zero.

Wednesday, September 23

Listen for selections from the new Trashcan Sinatras release, Ever The Optimist, as well as the new LP from Fruition, Something More.

Thursday, September 24

Released in 1989, Elvis Costello’s Spike is notable for the inclusion of two songs he co-wrote with Paul McCartney, including the single “Veronica.” The lyrics touch on a wide array of topics including capital punishment (“Let ‘Em Dangle”) and the failures of organized religion (“God’s Comic”). We’ll hear selections from Spike on this episode as well as music from Tomorrow The Green Grass, the acclaimed 1995 release from The Jayhawks and last to feature founding member Mark Olson until 2011’s Mockingbird Time. (Olson would once more leave the band after that release.)

Friday, September 25

We’ll hear selections from Sanctuary Park, the latest from The Jayhawks, and Wesley Stace’s new release, One Last Heist.

Saturday, September 26

Ready Aim Fire is the upcoming release from seminal Chicago punk band The Effigies. It’s the group’s first since the 2023 death of founding vocalist John Kezdy and finds the veteran act returning with fire and energy aimed at social ills and frustrations of our times. Listen for music from that release as well as Jeremy Cunningham’s forthcoming LP, Passing Fires.