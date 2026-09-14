A resurrection, a sanctuary, and a solitary sojourn

Monday, September 14:

Listen for selections from Sanctuary Park, the latest release from The Jayhawks. Now celebrating 40 years as a band, the group returned to the studio with producer Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, Lou Reed), who also oversaw their 2000 LP, Smile. We’ll also hear from Remain Obscure, the new release from The Van Pelt.

Tuesday, September 15:

Wesley Stace’s new release is One Last Heist. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as new music from Margaret Glaspy’s latest, I Am Both plus new singles from Charles Rumback, Fulton Calvery, and Jon Regen ahead of his upcoming live album.

Wednesday, September 16:

We’ll hear the latest single from Philadelphia’s The War On Drugs plus Jim Vegas, Slothrust, and Fruition, from that group’s latest, Something More.

Thursday, September 17:

Released in 1980, Solo In Soho was indeed the first solo effort from Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott. Despite the record being issued under his own name, it includes contributions from many of his Thin Lizzy bandmates as well as contributions from Huey Lewis, Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), and Midge Ure (Ultravox), who had also played guitar for Thin Lizzy in 1979 and 1980 after the abrupt departure of guitarist Gary Moore. We’ll hear selections from Solo In Soho on this episode as well as music from Andre Cymone’s new LP, The Resurrection of Funk.

Friday, September 18:

Show Me is the upcoming effort from THAO (Thao Ngyuen of Thao and The Get Down Stay Down). It features contributions from The Linda Lindas as well as Neko Case. We’ll hear the first singles from that recording plus more music from Remain Obscure, the latest from The Van Pelt.

Saturday, September 19:

We’ll hear music from the upcoming box set celebrating Elvis Costello’s 1977 debut album, My Aim Is True, selections from Jon Regen, Fulton Calvery, Wesley Stace, and Prince.

