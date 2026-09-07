New directions in loose talk

Monday, September 7

We commemorate Labor Day with selections from The Replacements, Pretenders, Devo, Lucinda Williams and more.

Tuesday, September 8

Loose Talk is the new LP from Afghan Whigs. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from There Near, the latest by Dinosaur Jr.

Wednesday, September 9

We’ll hear music from Margaret Glaspy’s new effort, I Am Both, as well as selections from Haircut 100’s Boxing The Compass.

Thursday, September 10

Listen for music from Swapmeet’s new album, Mount Zero, and selections from Wesley Stace’s One Last Heist.

Friday, September 11

Remain Obscure is the new album from The Van Pelt. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections by The Cramps from the new archival release, Gravest Gravy.

Saturday, September 12

We’ll hear music from Modernism, the new effort from Perennial, plus music by Imperial Teen, The Van Pelt, The Cramps and featured artists The Jayhawks and Wesley Stace.