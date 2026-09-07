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Music
Strange Currency

New directions in loose talk

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Monday, September 7
We commemorate Labor Day with selections from The Replacements, Pretenders, Devo, Lucinda Williams and more.

Tuesday, September 8
Loose Talk is the new LP from Afghan Whigs. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from There Near, the latest by Dinosaur Jr.

Wednesday, September 9
We’ll hear music from Margaret Glaspy’s new effort, I Am Both, as well as selections from Haircut 100’s Boxing The Compass.

Thursday, September 10
Listen for music from Swapmeet’s new album, Mount Zero, and selections from Wesley Stace’s One Last Heist.

Friday, September 11
Remain Obscure is the new album from The Van Pelt. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections by The Cramps from the new archival release, Gravest Gravy.

Saturday, September 12
We’ll hear music from Modernism, the new effort from Perennial, plus music by Imperial Teen, The Van Pelt, The Cramps and featured artists The Jayhawks and Wesley Stace.

Strange Currency
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Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin