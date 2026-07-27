Blind trust and all the days

Monday, July 27

Blind and Surrounded is the new album from Ike Reilly and features contributions from the veteran musician son’s Shane Reilly. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as music from of Montreal, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and more.

Tuesday, July 28

Listen for selections from Lisa Molinaro’s album Blind Trust plus selections from Daisy The Great’s Rubber Teeth Talk.

Wednesday, July 29

Set of All Sets is the latest album from Parts & Labor. We’ll hear music from that double LP on this episode as well as selections from the upcoming LP by The Mountain Goats, Days.

Thursday, July 30

Listen for selections from Lou Reed’s classic album Transformer as well as songs from Elvis Costello, Tom Waits, Stevie Wonder, and The Replacements.

Friday, July 31

We celebrate Uncommon Instruments Day with music from Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Harry Partch, Split Lip Rayfield, They Might Be Giants, and Tom Waits.

Saturday, August 1

Listen for music from August featured artists Ween and The Mountain Goats.