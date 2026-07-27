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Music
Strange Currency

Blind trust and all the days

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 27, 2026 at 9:10 AM CDT

Monday, July 27
Blind and Surrounded is the new album from Ike Reilly and features contributions from the veteran musician son’s Shane Reilly. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as music from of Montreal, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and more.

Tuesday, July 28
Listen for selections from Lisa Molinaro’s album Blind Trust plus selections from Daisy The Great’s Rubber Teeth Talk.

Wednesday, July 29
Set of All Sets is the latest album from Parts & Labor. We’ll hear music from that double LP on this episode as well as selections from the upcoming LP by The Mountain Goats, Days.

Thursday, July 30
Listen for selections from Lou Reed’s classic album Transformer as well as songs from Elvis Costello, Tom Waits, Stevie Wonder, and The Replacements.

Friday, July 31
We celebrate Uncommon Instruments Day with music from Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Harry Partch, Split Lip Rayfield, They Might Be Giants, and Tom Waits.

Saturday, August 1
Listen for music from August featured artists Ween and The Mountain Goats.

Strange Currency
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Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin