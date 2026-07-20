Nervous nights and black days

Monday, July 20

Livin’ In The USA is the latest album from Low Cut Connie. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as new music from Sugar, Kira Roessler, Jack White, and Emma Swift.

Tuesday, July 21

Released in 1994, Superunknown is the fourth album from Soundgarden and is notable for its inclusion of songs that would become staples of the band’s career, including “The Day I Tried To Live,” “Spoonman” and “Black Hole Sun.” Listen for music from that release as well as selections from Samantha Crain with First Aid Kit, Dinosaur Jr., Peter Gabriel, and Kiwi Jr.

Wednesday, July 22

Released in 1985, Nervous Night was the second album from Philadelphia’s The Hooters (taking their name from the melodica, which was a mainstay of the band’s shows) and featured hits such as “All You Zombies” and “And We Danced.” We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Days, the upcoming album from The Mountain Goats.

Thursday, July 23

Parallel Universe is a compilation from the band Hypnolovewheel featuring songs culled from albums recorded between 1988 and 1993 as well as a variety of previously unreleased material. Listen for music from that release, which was compiled by Yo La Tengo’s James McNew, on this episode as well as selections from Deer Tick, SKORTS, and Lisa Molinaro.

Friday, July 24

We’ll hear music from Ween’s 12 Golden Country Greats on this episode as well as music from Paul Westerberg’s early 2000s release, Stereo, plus new music from The Mountain Goats, The Jayhawks, and Ike Reilly.

Saturday, July 25

Released in 1993, Anodyne was the fourth and final album from Uncle Tupelo. By the end of the following year, the band had broken up and soon gave rise to two new bands, Wilco and Son Volt. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as songs from Golden Smog’s 1998 release, Weird Tales. Recorded in Memphis, Tennessee, the LP features members of The Jayhawks, Big Star, Wilco, and Soul Asylum. Plus selections from Son Volt, Deer Tick, and Robyn Hitchcock.