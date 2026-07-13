The charity of night and the size of planets

Monday, July 13

We’ll hear a new live song from Emma Swift, a new single from Wesley Stace (formerly John Wesley Harding), a new rendition of a song from the Blaze Foley songbook by Phosphorescent and AJ Lee and Blue Summit’s take on a classic from The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Tuesday, July 14

Listen for songs from Bruce Cockburn’s The Charity of Night and Olivia Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love.

Wednesday, July 15

We’ll hear music from the 1984 release by The Replacements, Let It Be and selections from R.E.M.’s 1986 effort, Life’s Rich Pageant.

Thursday, July 16

We celebrate the birthday of drummer Stewart Copeland with music from his time with The Police as well as other musical projects including Oysterhead with Les Claypool of Primus and Trey Anastasio of Phish, Klark Kent, Animal Logic, Gizmodrome, and from his work as a film and games composer.

Friday, July 17

Listen for selections from The Size of Planets, the early 2000s recording by singer-songwriter Haley Bonar, as well as music from River Shook’s new self-titled release.

Saturday, July 18

We’ll hear selections from John Martyn’s London Conversation as well as music from the new album from Julez and The Rollerz, Dirty Little Rock N’ Roller.