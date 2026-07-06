Blind trust and happy thoughts

Monday, July 6

Released in 2004, Satanic Panic In The Attic is the sixth album from of Montreal and features dance and funk rhythms that would becomes central to the outfit’s future releases. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Dirty Little Rock ‘N’ Roller, the new album from Julez and The Rollerz. Plus new music from Skorts, Emma Ruth Rundle, and Wesley Stace.

Tuesday, July 7

Halfway to Mellowtown is the debut album from the Austin, Texas trio Cento Threeo. Listen for selections from that release on this episode as well as music from WhatFunLifeWas, the 1994 debut from Bedhead. We’ll also hear music from Bill Frisell’s In My Dreams and songs from David J as well as Lenny Kaye.

Wednesday, July 8

Tally is the upcoming release from Australia’s Body Type. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Blind Trust, the upcoming release by former Modest Mouse and Talkdemonic member Lisa Molinaro. Plus: Dinosaur Jr., Melanie Radford (Built To Spill), and Glenn Morrow’s Cry For Help.

Thursday, July 9

Listen for selections from Happy Thought School, the latest recording from Zoon as well as selections from hackedepicciotto’s latest, LICHTUNG. We’ll also get to selections from Boards of Canada’s recent effort, Inferno.

Friday, July 10

The band Jejune was formed at Boston’s Berklee College of Music in 1996 and quickly set about recording a series of releases that are collected in a new box set from The Numero Group titled Wait A Lifetime. We’ll also hear music from the 2024 compilation Deep Entries: Gay Electronic Excursions 1979-1985, which features music from synth music pioneers such as Patrick Cowley and Megamen.

Saturday, July 11

The River is the new album from Craig Owens and The Bodo Ensemble and features performances from double bassist Miquel Santana Morales, drummer Randy Bowen, guitarist David Lord (on three pieces), flautist Ellen Johnson as well as Owens on guitar, percussion and voice. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as music from See Through You, the latest from the trio MSSV featuring Mike Watt, Stephen Hodges, and Mike Baggetta.