The Young, the old, the Tragically Hip

Monday, June 29

By 1996, the band Ween’s sense of humor was well established in music circles, although the album the band released that year, 12 Golden Country Greats may have still surprised some as the group’s founders, Dean and Gene Ween, held strong to the record’s title and confined themselves solely to country sounds. (That said, the record contained only 10 and not 12 tunes.) We’ll hear music from Ween’s 12 Golden Country Greats on this episode as well as music from Chris Stamey’s latest, Modernism.

Tuesday, June 30

I Built You A Tower is the latest release from Death Cab For Cutie. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as selections from the upcoming Lowrev release, It’s Hard To Lie To Strangers.

Wednesday, July 1

We mark Canada Day with selections from The Tragically Hip, Feist, Gordon Lightfoot, Rush, and Ron Sexsmith.

Thursday, July 2

Listen for selections from Death Cab For Cutie’s I Built You A Tower as well as new music from Emma Ruth Rundle, Lisa Molinaro, Family Stereo, and Robyn Hitchcock.

Friday, July 3

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Lisa Molinaro, Hypnolovewheel, Terror/Cactus, Chris Stamey, Low Cut Connie, and Samantha Fish.

Saturday, July 4

We mark the July 4 holiday with selections from Dave Alvin, Jackson Browne, Neil Young, The Moog Cookbook, and Yes.