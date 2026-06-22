Golden country, global Beatles, glorious unions

Monday, June 22

The Thread is the upcoming debut album from Family Stereo, the vehicle for singer-songwriter Blake Watt. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Paul McCartney’s The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

Tuesday, June 23

Listen for music from A Faint Voice at Loudest, the debut album from Brave Boy, as well as selections from the emotionally charged release by Devlin and The Harm.

Wednesday, June 24

Union Made is the latest release from American music veterans Old Crow Medicine Show. We’ll hear selections from that effort as well music from Sorry Kid, the upcoming album from singer-songwriter Johanna Samuels.

Thursday, June 25

We celebrate Global Beatles Day with music from the band and solo works by John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Paul McCartney.

Friday, June 26

We’ll hear music from Roy Buchanan’s 1972 self-titled debut album, notable for its inclusion of classics such as “The Messiah Will Come Again” and “Pete’s Blue.”

Saturday, June 27

12 Golden Country Greats is the 1996 album by Ween. The somewhat unlikely LP saw the veteran indie duo travel to Nashville to work with country music studio legends and producer Ben Vaughn, emerging with a record that is as undeniably Ween. We’ll hear music from that effort on this episode as well as selections from Chris Stamey’s latest, Modernism.