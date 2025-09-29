Birds, belief, and a power couple

Monday, September 29

Believeyoume is the new release from the Kansas City band Shiner. Formed in 1993, the group released several influential albums in its initial iteration, ultimately disbanding in 2003. The members regrouped in 2012 and have been performing ever since but only releasing one new album in their first eight years back together, 2020’s Schadenfreude. This new effort finds the band exploring new thematic territory while retaining their signature sound. We’ll get to selections from Believeyoume on this episode as well as music from Riddle of Steel’s 1985.

Tuesday, September 30

Released in September 1973, Buckingham Nicks is the sole album from the duo of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. The duo’s career was just getting off the ground when they were invited to join Fleetwood Mac in 1974, a band they would remain with off and on well into the next century. Their self-titled release has remained out of print for years but is now widely available once again on the Rhino label. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Cunningham Bird, the 2024 full album cover of Buckingham Nicks from Madison Cunninham and Andrew Bird.

Wednesday, October 1

Released in 1992 on the Chrysalis imprint, Jeffrey Gaines’ self-titled debut album revealed a singular, promising voice in the world of American singer-songwriters. While Gaines may not have achieved the commercial heights many predicted he would, his discography reveals that he’s remained a strong and insightful performer since that 1992 debut. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from The Dream Syndicate’s sophomore album, Medicine Show, which will soon be reissued as Medicine Show: I Know What You Like.

Thursday, October 2

We’ll hear selections from the brand-new album by Wednesday, Bleeds, plus music from Joan Shelley’s latest, Real Warmth.

Friday, October 3

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Friendship Commanders, The Dream Syndicate, Shiner, Wednesday, Nine Inch Nails, and more.

Saturday, October 4

Released in 1979, American Boy & Girl was the fourth solo album from American singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys and contained what is probably his biggest hit, the Reggae-inflected “Matador.” We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Lenny Kravitz’s newly reissued 1995 effort, Circus.

