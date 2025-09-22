In the gutter, on the clock

Monday, September 22

We celebrate the arrival of autumn with selections from Drive-By Truckers, The Doors, Edgar Winter Group, The Bangles, and more.

Tuesday, September 23

Listen for selections from The Heat Warps, the latest release from Modern Nature plus selections from the upcoming Hüsker Dü, 1985: The Miracle Year, which captures the band between the release of their epic 1984 album Zen Arcade and the final LP they’d make for an independent label, Flip Your Wig. The box draws on a number of shows in the year 1985, including a hometown show at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Wednesday, September 24

Released in 1982, Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska remains one of his most intriguing works. In contrast to the highly produced and deeply dramatic albums that preceded it, Nebraska was the sound of the New Jersey singer-songwriter tucked away at home, working out songs on cheap cassettes. In fact, the album was, for some, difficult to listen to simply from a sonic standpoint. The record became the subject of Warren Zanes’ highly acclaimed 2023 book Deliver Us From Nowhere, which has been made into a major motion picture and will be in theaters this fall. In addition, Springsteen has announced a box set which features outtakes from the Nebraska sessions as well as electric renditions of some of the material recorded with The E. Street Band. We’ll hear music from that upcoming box on this episode as well as selections from The Mountain Goats, Guided By Voices, and Robert Plant.

Thursday, September 25

Is It Now? is the new release from the Los Angeles trio Automatic. We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Opaque, the latest by Oakland, California’s Street Eaters.

Friday, September 26

We’ll hear selections from Champion Jack Dupree’s 1959 debut album, Blues From The Gutter, as well as music from Clarence Gatemouth Brown’s 1994 release, The Man.

Saturday, September 27

Released in 1992, Don’t Call Me Buckwheat was the first album from singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys in nearly a decade and found the New York native exploring the dynamics of race in America at the dawn of a new decade. The album, which features guest appearances from Vernon Reid (Living Colour) and G.E. Smith (Hall & Oates) performed poorly in the U.S. market but garnered Jeffreys wide attention in Germany. We’ll hear music from that album on this episode as well as music from Living Colour’s 1990 release, Time’s Up, which explores a wide range of topics including monogamy in the wake of AIDS, the teaching of history, and personal empowerment.

