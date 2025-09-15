The miracle ear

Monday, September 15

Listen for selections from the upcoming live box set from Hüsker Dü, 1985: The Miracle Year as well as selections from the latest Modern Nature LP, The Heat Warps.

Tuesday, September 16

We’ll hear music from the Gentle Giant live album Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience and from Ron Sexsmith’s latest, Hangover Terrace.

Wednesday, September 17

Listen for music from I Think I’m Going To Hell, the debut LP from Nebraska’s Bad Self Portraits plus selections from Friendship Commanders, Smashing Pumpkins, and Stay The Course.

Thursday, September 18

We’ll hear music from Guster, Genesis, Guided By Voices, Social Cinema, and The Pink Stones.

Friday, September 19

Listen for selections from Boz Scaggs, Gov’t Mule, Sue Foley, Peter Frampton and more.

Saturday, September 20

We’ll hear music from The Clearing, the latest from Wolf Alice, as. Well s selections from Superchunk, Waylon Jennings, and more.