Music
Strange Currency

The miracle ear

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 15, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

Monday, September 15
Listen for selections from the upcoming live box set from Hüsker Dü, 1985: The Miracle Year as well as selections from the latest Modern Nature LP, The Heat Warps.

Tuesday, September 16
We’ll hear music from the Gentle Giant live album Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience and from Ron Sexsmith’s latest, Hangover Terrace.

Wednesday, September 17
Listen for music from I Think I’m Going To Hell, the debut LP from Nebraska’s Bad Self Portraits plus selections from Friendship Commanders, Smashing Pumpkins, and Stay The Course.

Thursday, September 18
We’ll hear music from Guster, Genesis, Guided By Voices, Social Cinema, and The Pink Stones.

Friday, September 19
Listen for selections from Boz Scaggs, Gov’t Mule, Sue Foley, Peter Frampton and more.

Saturday, September 20
We’ll hear music from The Clearing, the latest from Wolf Alice, as. Well s selections from Superchunk, Waylon Jennings, and more.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
