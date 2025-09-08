A very good year

Monday, September 8

Released in 1999, Do The Collapse, marked a move away from the lo-fi sound that Ohio’s Guided By Voices had become known for on their first 10 albums. Produced by Ric Ocasek of The Cars, the record is notable for the inclusion of songs such as “Teenage FBI” and “Hold on Hope,” the latter of which was covered by country music legend Glen Campbell on one of his final recordings, 2011’s Ghost on the Canvas. We’ll hear selections from Do The Collapse on this episode as well as music from Harry Nilsson’s 1972 LP, Son of Schmilsson, which features appearances from George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Little Feat founder Lowell George.

Tuesday, September 9

We’ll hear selections from the latest album by Modern Nature, Heat Warps, Ron Sexsmith’s latest, Hangover Terrace, and new songs from The Pink Stones, Sometimes on Sunday, Sharp Pins, and Pile.

Wednesday, September 10

Opaque is the latest album from the San Francisco Bay Area band Street Eaters. Listen for music from that recording on this episode as well as selections from I Think I’m Going To Hell by the Omaha, Nebraska-based band Bad Self Portraits. We’ll also hear selections from Elexa Dawson, Shiner, Smashing Pumpkins, and Stay The Course.

Thursday, September 11

1985: The Miracle Year is an upcoming box set chronicling live performances from the legendary Hüsker Dü at an especially creative time in the trio’s career. A year earlier, they released the classic double LP Zen Arcade, then, in 1985, issued New Day Rising, which contains some of their most beloved compositions. By the end of the year, they would release Flip Your Wig, their final recording for an independent label before they signed with Warner Bros. and issued their final two albums, Candy Apple Grey (1986) and Warehouse: Songs and Stories (1987). This new box set features shows recorded at First Avenue in the unit’s home base of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as a gig in Salt Lake City. Listen for music from 1985: The Miracle Year on this episode as well as music from Believeyoume, the upcoming release from Shiner.

Friday, September 12

Listen for selections from Holy Ghost Party, the latest release from Robert Finley, plus selections from A.J. Croce’s Heart of the Eternal.

Saturday, September 13

Released in 2011, Ron Sexsmith’s Long Player Later Bloomer was produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, The Cult, Tragically Hip) and features songs such as “Get In Line” and “Believe It When I See It.” We’ll hear music from that effort on this episode as well as selections from Modern Nature’s 2019 album, How To Live.

