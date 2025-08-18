Five Leeds left

Monday, August 18

Released in 1969, Five Leaves Left is the debut recording from late British singer-songwriter Nick Drake. One of only three albums he recorded before his death in 1974 at age 26, Five Leaves Left is considered one of the greatest LPs to have emerged from the twentieth century. A new box set, The Making of Five Leaves Left, overseen by the record’s original producer, Joe Boyd, provides insights into Drake’s creative process via previously unheard demos, alternative takes and the final recording itself. We’ll hear selections from this new box set on this episode of the show as well as music from pianist Christopher O’Riley’s Second Grace: The Music of Nick Drake.

Tuesday, August 19

When singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley drowned in 1997, he was about to embark on what he hoped would be the final sessions for his labored sophomore album. He worked extensively with producer Tom Verlaine (Television) but remained dissatisfied with the results. In the end, he had hoped to return to the studio with Andy Wallace, who had produced his debut album, Grace, and complete the record. Ultimately, music from the Verlaine sessions and home demos Buckley had created were compiled into a double disc titled Sketches For My Sweetheart the Drunk. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Buckley’s father, Tim Buckley, and his jazz-influenced 1969 album Happy Sad.

Wednesday, August 20

We’ll celebrate singer-songwriter John Hiatt’s birthday on this episode of Strange Currency with music from throughout his career as a solo artist, his guest appearances with artists such as Bonnie Raitt and Ry Cooder as well as covers of his songs from Buddy Guy, Willie Nelson, and Chris Smither.

Thursday, August 21

Straight Line Was A Lie is the latest album from New Zealand’s The Beths. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Pile’s latest, Sunshine and Balance Beams.

Friday, August 22

Listen for selections from Harlem Street Singer, the 1960 release from Reverend Gary Davis. The record is notable for the inclusion of his classic, “Death Don’t Have No Mercy.” We’ll also hear music from the 1966 recording from Skip James, Today!

Saturday, August 23

Released in 1970 The Who’s Live At Leeds is considered one of the greatest live recordings of any decade. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode as well as music from the Spirit of the Stairs album Domesticated.

