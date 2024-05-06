Beauty, grace, and underwater life

Monday, May 6:

All Born Screaming is the new release from St. Vincent. Listen for selections from that as well as music from the new, acclaimed album by Still House Plants, If I Don’t Make It, I Love U.

Tuesday, May 7:

We’ll hear selections from Rhumba Country, the latest from Pokey LaFarge, plus music from Arooj Aftab’s upcoming LP, Night Reign, as well as songs from Sparks, Camera Obscura, and Arab Strap.

Wednesday, May 8:

Listen for music from Fearless Movement, the latest from Kamasi Washington, as well as selections from Shabaka’s Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace.

Thursday, May 9:

We’ll hear music from Come’s classic LP 11:11 plus new songs from John Grant, Beth Gibbons, Unwed Sailor, and more.

Friday, May 10:

Listen for music from Danielle Nicole’s latest, The Love You Bleed, as well as selections from Susan Tedeschi, Etta James, and Taj Mahal.

Saturday, May 11:

Underwater Over There is the new album from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Unwed Sailor. We’ll hear music from that plus selections from St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming, classics from Echo & The Bunnymen, Cocteau Twins and a recent single from Brave Boy.