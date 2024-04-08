Sun, dreams, and bones

Monday, April 8:

We celebrate the birthday of guitarist Steve Howe. Perhaps best known for his work with the progressive rock band Yes, Howe was also a founding member of the bands Asia and GTR (with Steve Hackett, formerly of Genesis). We’ll hear music from throughout Howe’s career, including from his time as a member of the band Tomorrow, his work with the Steve Howe Trio and with his late son, Virgil, and their album Nexus. We’ll also hear Howe as a guest musician on songs from The Dregs, Queen, and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Tuesday, April 9:

Little Sun is the latest release from Minnesota-based musician Charlie Parr. We’ll hear selections from that effort as well as music from North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Rosali and her latest, Bite Down. Listen for new music from Arbuckle & Long, Lake Street Dive, and The Decemberists.

Wednesday, April 10:

Listen for selections from Tallahassee, the 2002 album from The Mountain Goats as well as new music from Mark Knopfler, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Lake Street Dive.

Thursday, April 11:

Listen for selections from Stellar Evolution, the latest from April featured artist Aaron Lee Tasjan, as well as music from Blitzen Trapper’s new LP, 100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions.

Friday, April 12:

We’ll hear music from the debut LP by Arbuckle & Long, Gonna Be Justified as well as selections from Chris Smither’s upcoming effort All About the Bones.

Saturday, April 13:

Released in 1989, Flying in a Blue Dream was Joe Satriani’s follow-up to his breakthrough release Surfing with the Alien.We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from JM Stevens, Blitzen Trapper, Hurray for the Riff Raff and more.