Tigers, shepherds, and frayed rope

Monday, March 25:

Listen for music from March featured artists Faye Webster and Waxahatchee as well as selections from The Cavves, Los Lobos, LaBelle, Katy Kirby, and Tracy Chapman.

Tuesday, March 26:

We’ll hear selections from Faye Webster’s 2024 album Underdressed at the Symphony, music from Mary Timony’s Untame the Tiger, and new and recent material from Brave Boy, Tim Easton, and Bruce Hornsby with yMusic.

Wednesday, March 27:

Listen for selections from Brittany Howard’s latest release, What Now, selections from Sleater-Kinney’s Frayed Rope Sessions, and a new song from St. Vincent.

Thursday, March 28:

Keeper of the Shepherd is the latest album from singer-songwriter Hannah Frances. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as songs from Robin Macy, Rachel Brooke, and Mary Timony.

Friday, March 29:

Gonna Be Justified is the debut album from Arbuckle & Long. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Taj Mahal’s latest, Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa.

Saturday, March 30:

Listen for selections from Aaron Lee Tasjan’s upcoming album Stellar Evolution plus music from St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, and Wednesday.