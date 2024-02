All the president’s songs

Monday, February 19:

We mark Presidents’ Day with music from Manic Street Preachers, Frank Zappa, Joe Walsh, and Sparks.

Tuesday, February 20:

Listen for selections from Prince’s 1987 album Sign O’ The Times as well as music from Katy Kirby’s 2020 album Cool Dry Place.

Wednesday, February 21:

We’ll hear music from Bruce Springsteen’s Tunnel of Love plus music from Jackson Browne, Norah Jones, and The Replacements.

Thursday, February 22:

Listen for selections from Robin Macy, Kira Small, Norah Jones, Beth Gibbons, and Pylon Reenactment Society.

Friday, February 23:

We’ll hear music from Otis Rush, Gary Moore, UFO, and Sean Costello.

Saturday, February 24:

Listen for music from Chris Cornell’s 2020 album No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol.1 plus music from Katy Kirby’s 2024 release, Blue Raspberry.