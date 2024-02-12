Valentine’s Day, office dogs, and wild tigers

Monday, February 12:

Listen for music from Sarah Jarosz’s 2020 album World on the Ground and selections from singer-songwriter Mary Timony’s first album in 15 years, Untame The Tiger. We’ll also hear from Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, Valerie June, and The Lemonheads.

Tuesday, February 13:

Wall of Eyes is the latest release from The Smile. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Blue Raspberry,the latest from Katy Kirby, and selections from Spiel by Office Dog.

Wednesday, February 14:

It’s our annual Valentine Day’s special with songs from Robbie Robertson, Rilo Kiley, Mitski, Nina Simone, and The Haden Triplets.

Thursday, February 15:

Listen for selections from Sarah Jarosz’s latest, Polaroid Lovers, selections from Emma Swift’s Blonde on the Tracks, and a classic from Richard and Linda Thompson’s album I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight.

Friday, February 16:

We’ll hear music from Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Danielle Nicole, Charlie Poole, Delbert McClinton and Taj Mahal.

Saturday, February 17:

Listen for music from the 1991 self-titled release from the Jerry Garcia Band, selections from Katy Kirby, John Prine, Sarah Jarosz, and Rudy Love & The Encore.