Remembering Wayne Kramer

Monday, February 5:

We’ll remember musician, activist, and punk rock pioneer Wayne Kramer, who died Friday, February 2 at age 75 from pancreatic cancer. Kramer first emerged in the late 1960s from Detroit, Michigan, where he had founded MC5. Fueled by drugs and radical politics, the band failed to achieve widespread success in its initial run, although later generations would embrace the quintet’s music with acts such as Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine, and Soundgarden celebrating MC5’s music.

After spending time in a federal penitentiary in ‘70s on drug charges, Kramer was slow to reemerge in the mainstream, but by the 1990s he began releasing new music under his own name, writing music for television and film, and continuing his activism via Jail Guitar Doors, an organization which provided rehabilitation opportunities to incarcerated people through music.

Listen for selections from MC5, Kramer’s solo career and appearances he made on records by Bad Religion, Marshall Crenshaw, and Was (Not Was).

Tuesday, February 6:

We’ll hear new music from Norah Jones as well as selections from Berry, The Smithereens, and Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations.

Wednesday, February 7:

Listen for selections from Kurt Hagardorn, Talking Heads, Siouxsie & The Banshees as well as February featured artists Sarah Jarosz and Katy Kirby.

Thursday, February 8:

We’ll hear music from Sarah Jarosz’s Blue Heron Suite album plus music from Robert Plant, Sleater-Kinney, and Robin Macy.

Friday, February 9:

Listen for music from Runaway Girl, the recent EP from Evan Nicole Bell plus selections from Junior Wells, R.L. Burnside, and Little Feat.

Saturday, February 10:

We’ll hear selections from Sarah Jarosz’s Build Me Up From Bones as well as selections from Norah Jones, Carsie Blanton, and Jaime Wyatt.