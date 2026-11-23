Coming up on Soulsations, A new release from Chaka Khan, who received this year’s Soul Train Awards Classic Soul Honor in recognition of her influence on soul music.

R&B vocalist Lindsey Webster teams up with Stokley on her new single, “Two Hearts.” Plus, hear funk classics from George Benson, Kool & The Gang and Faze-O.

CeCe Winans brings us this week’s Faith Lift.

Former Supreme Susaye Greene shares the story behind a song she co-wrote with Stevie Wonder that was originally intended for his iconic Songs in the Key of Life album but ultimately went to Michael Jackson.

And this week’s DoubleTake features the groovin’ “Love Like This” by multi-platinum-selling artist and Grammy Award winner Faith Evans and Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band.