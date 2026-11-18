November 22, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s all about gratitude! Every song on this week’s show is a musical expression of thanks, including the new live single, “Thank You for Everything,” by Kirk Franklin and Karen Clark Sheard.

We’ll revisit classics from Natalie Cole and Frankie Beverly and Maze, plus the timeless 1974 gem by William DeVaughn, “Be Thankful for What You Got,” featuring the unforgettable lyric, “Diamond in the back, sunroof top, diggin’ the scene with a gangsta lean.”

We’ll also give thanks with captivating selections from Gospel greats Walter Hawkins, James Grear and Company, and BeBe Winans.

And this week’s DoubleTake features the funky No. 1 hit “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” by Sly and the Family Stone, a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, alongside a slow-tempo, moody, atmospheric interpretation by the maestro himself, Barry White.

