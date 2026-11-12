Keep the Music Playing: A Celebration of Soul

November 15, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, a new remix of “World Citizen” by Rudy Love and The Love Family Band. Legendary band member Robert Love shares insight into the socially conscious tune, the first single from the upcoming album, Keep the Music Playing, Volume 1.

Plus, a brand-new single from soulful balladeer Will Downing, “Fight for Love.” We’ll also revisit classics from The Temptations, Sade and Cameo, along with a feel-good jam from Rahsaan Patterson.

Hear the phenomenal and moving “Pray for Me” by renowned organist and Stellar Award winner Moses Tyson Jr.

And this week’s DoubleTake features the groovin’ “You Fooled Me” by L.T.D., followed by an energetic cover from Tony Soprano.

