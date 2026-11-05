A New "Street Life" Groove, Timeless R&B and Contemporary Gospel

November 8, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, Grammy-nominated soul-jazz vocalist Maysa has a new single, “Street Life,” from her album “Milestones.” The release celebrates her 35th year in the music industry and her 60th birthday.

This week's DoubleTake segment pairs Boz Scaggs' classic hit “Lowdown” with a jammin' cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.

Also, hear a soulful collaboration between funk pioneer Sly Stone and Wichita's own dynamic vocalist and bandleader, Rudy Love, along with a pulsating groove from Renee Neufville.

Gospel legend Marvin Winans shares insights into his legacy as a prolific songwriter. Plus, enjoy R&B favorites from the Spinners, Natalie Cole, Barry White and Luther Vandross.