© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

A New "Street Life" Groove, Timeless R&B and Contemporary Gospel

By Carla Eckels
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:13 AM CST

November 8, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, Grammy-nominated soul-jazz vocalist Maysa has a new single, “Street Life,” from her album “Milestones.” The release celebrates her 35th year in the music industry and her 60th birthday.
This week's DoubleTake segment pairs Boz Scaggs' classic hit “Lowdown” with a jammin' cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.
Also, hear a soulful collaboration between funk pioneer Sly Stone and Wichita's own dynamic vocalist and bandleader, Rudy Love, along with a pulsating groove from Renee Neufville.
Gospel legend Marvin Winans shares insights into his legacy as a prolific songwriter. Plus, enjoy R&B favorites from the Spinners, Natalie Cole, Barry White and Luther Vandross.

Soulsations
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels