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Soulsations

Omar, The Baylor Project and October London bring new sounds to Soulsations, Plus R&B Classics and Contemporary Gospel

Published October 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM CDT

November 1, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, Fresh R&B from English singer-songwriter Omar, plus smooth new grooves from The Baylor Project, Karen White and October London.

We’re spinning the classics, too, with Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and G.Q., along with uplifting gospel from Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin.

And this week’s DoubleTake puts a fresh spin on an ’80s favorite! Teena Marie’s beloved jam, “I Need Your Lovin’,” goes head-to-head with a captivating cover by Reel People featuring LaSharVu.

Soulsations
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