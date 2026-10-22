© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Fresh Sounds, Gospel Greatness and a Marvin Gaye Day Surprise

Published October 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM CDT

October 25, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations: Sheer “Fun” with a fresh tune created during a stay in Brazil by Grammy-nominated recording artist Maurice Fonson.

We’ll also feature a compelling new single, “He Is Not Finished,” by gospel great Marvin Sapp.

Plus, David Ellis, consulting curator at the Motown Museum in Detroit, reflects on a rare treat for visitors during Marvin Gaye Day in 2021.

And in a pleasurable DoubleTake, we’ll revisit Bobby Caldwell’s signature song, “What You Won’t Do for Love,” paired with a jazzy version by Drivetime featuring by the band DriveTime, featuring vocalist Justin Guarini.

Soulsations
Stay Connected