Soulsations Features DoubleTake on ‘Just the Two of Us,’ New Music and Jazz Singer Angela Carole Brown

October 18, 2026

This week on Soulsations, DoubleTake spotlights “Just the Two of Us,” performed by Grover Washington Jr. featuring Bill Withers, alongside a new cover by Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo.

We'll also feature new music by Lalah Hathaway and October London, as well as an inspirational release from Red Hands, a musically versatile band from Ohio.

Host Carla Eckels speaks with her cousin, Los Angeles and Kansas City jazz singer Angela Carole Brown, about the inspiration behind her song “Presently Thinking.”

Listeners can also enjoy classic hits from Loose Ends, The Brand New Heavies and The Friends of Distinction.