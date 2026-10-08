Remembering Freddie Jackson, New music & Soulful Jams

October 11, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, a brand-new single from the talented R&B group, Change.And we remember Grammy-nominated soul singer Freddie Jackson, who passed away October 5th at the age of 70. We’ll share some of his memorable ballads, plus a danceable DoubleTake featuring the tune Jam Tonight. Originally recorded by one-time labelmate Howard Johnson, he’ll explain how he and Freddie Jackson came to record their own versions of the song. We’ll also bring you classics from Sister Sledge, Michael Jackson, and a live version of This Will Be(An Everlasting Love), the number one debut release by Natalie Cole. And gospel great Brent Jones talks about the meaning and importance of his song “Keep Your Mind,” from his award-winning album Praise In The Choir Stand.