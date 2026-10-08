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Soulsations

Remembering Freddie Jackson, New music & Soulful Jams

By Carla Eckels
Published October 8, 2026 at 10:10 AM CDT

October 11, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, a brand-new single from the talented R&B group, Change.And we remember Grammy-nominated soul singer Freddie Jackson, who passed away October 5th at the age of 70. We’ll share some of his memorable ballads, plus a danceable DoubleTake featuring the tune Jam Tonight. Originally recorded by one-time labelmate Howard Johnson, he’ll explain how he and Freddie Jackson came to record their own versions of the song. We’ll also bring you classics from Sister Sledge, Michael Jackson, and a live version of This Will Be(An Everlasting Love), the number one debut release by Natalie Cole. And gospel great Brent Jones talks about the meaning and importance of his song “Keep Your Mind,” from his award-winning album Praise In The Choir Stand.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels